2014 Kia Rio

161,716 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

161,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM5A36E6952496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

250-489-4311

