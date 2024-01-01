Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

133,692 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H93HB500982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda Pilot