2015 Honda Pilot

155,007 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

2015 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H94FB505819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2015 Honda Pilot