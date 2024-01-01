$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 1.6
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 1.6
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Used
64,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA29GU235198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
2016 Hyundai Tucson