2016 RAM 1500

204,748 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT0GS307135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 204,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2016 RAM 1500