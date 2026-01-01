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2017 Honda Accord

75,445 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13993038

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,445KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCT2B98HA800418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H00155A
  • Mileage 75,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

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250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda Accord