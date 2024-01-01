Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

96,584 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H59HH132884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,584 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2017 Honda CR-V