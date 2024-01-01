$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
96,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H59HH132884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,584 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 6,404 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 49,867 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 97,348 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2017 Honda CR-V