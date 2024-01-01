Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

113,370 KM

Details Features

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 11057888
  2. 11057888
  3. 11057888
  4. 11057888
  5. 11057888
  6. 11057888
  7. 11057888
  8. 11057888
  9. 11057888
  10. 11057888
  11. 11057888
Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H28JH122598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H11477A
  • Mileage 113,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2023 Acura MDX A-Spec $530 BI-WEEKLY for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec $530 BI-WEEKLY 9,802 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS $178 BI-WEEKLY - WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS $178 BI-WEEKLY - WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE 106,367 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX+ $274 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2021 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX+ $274 BI-WEEKLY - SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE 32,913 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V