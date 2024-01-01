Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

133,930 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

133,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT161409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12423
  • Mileage 133,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2018 Jeep Compass