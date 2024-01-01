$21,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
133,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT161409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12423
- Mileage 133,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2018 Jeep Compass