2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
89,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H87KH102364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,887 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
