2019 Honda CR-V

89,887 KM

Details Features

$36,190

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$36,190

+ taxes & licensing

89,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H87KH102364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$36,190

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2019 Honda CR-V