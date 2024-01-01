$43,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport-B
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport-B
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
1,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRS4H5XPH122290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12429
- Mileage 1,699 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spring Honda
2008 Jeep Wrangler X LOWER THAN AVERAGE MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE 140,302 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highlander V6 Limited $303 BI-WEEKLY - WELL MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE 146,885 KM $21,795 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fiesta SE $151 BI-WEEKLY - LOCAL TRADE, WELL MAINTAINED, LOW MILEAGE, GREAT ON GAS 38,050 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2023 Honda CR-V