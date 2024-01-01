Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

1,699 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

Sport-B

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport-B

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H5XPH122290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B12429
  • Mileage 1,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2023 Honda CR-V