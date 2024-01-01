Menu
<p>2013 Cadillac SRX FWD 4dr Leather Collection Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOW KM! SERVICE HISTORY! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

2013 Cadillac SRX

81,341 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

81,341KM
Used
VIN 3GYFNBE32DS546284

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R546284
  • Mileage 81,341 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

778-922-2060

2013 Cadillac SRX