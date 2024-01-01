Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4dr Sdn CLS 550 Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

26,761 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4dr Sdn CLS 550

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550

4dr Sdn CLS 550

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

  1. 10955789
  2. 10955789
  3. 10955789
  4. 10955789
  5. 10955789
  6. 10955789
  7. 10955789
  8. 10955789
  9. 10955789
  10. 10955789
  11. 10955789
  12. 10955789
  13. 10955789
  14. 10955789
  15. 10955789
  16. 10955789
  17. 10955789
  18. 10955789
  19. 10955789
  20. 10955789
  21. 10955789
Contact Seller

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,761KM
Used
VIN WDDLJ9BB2GA176880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R176880
  • Mileage 26,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 4dr Sdn CLS 550 Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RSpace Auto Group

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4dr Sdn CLS 550 for sale in Delta, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4dr Sdn CLS 550 26,761 KM $45,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic for sale in Delta, BC
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Autobiography Dynamic 67,245 KM $64,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn STI Man for sale in Delta, BC
2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn STI Man 140,505 KM $31,800 + tax & lic

Email RSpace Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RSpace Auto Group

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

Call Dealer

778-922-XXXX

(click to show)

778-922-2060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

RSpace Auto Group

778-922-2060

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550