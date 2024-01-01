$25,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Sienna
5DR LE 8-PASS FWD
Location
RSpace Auto Group
5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2
778-922-2060
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # R696793
- Mileage 164,542 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Sienna 5dr LE 8-Pass FWD Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
