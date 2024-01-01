Menu
<p>2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB ALL4 Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 ONE OWNER! LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO ACCIDENT! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

50,764 KM

Location

RSpace Auto Group

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

778-922-2060

50,764KM
Used
VIN WMWLU1C36H2F28543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # RF28543
  • Mileage 50,764 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB ALL4 Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 ONE OWNER! LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! NO ACCIDENT! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

5101 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC V4K 1W2

