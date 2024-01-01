Menu
<p>2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)</p>

Used
VIN WA1AUCF35N1079480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro Call Raymond at 778-922-2O6O, Available 24/7 LOCAL VEHICLE! LOW KM! STILL HAS FACTORY WARRANTY! Trade ins are welcome, bank financing options are available. Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (for all credit) We also deal with poor credit, no credit, recent bankruptcy, or other financial hurdles, may now be approved. Disclaimer: Price does not include documentation fees $499, taxes, and insurance. Please contact for further details. (Dealer Code: D50314)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

