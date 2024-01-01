$55,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - Navigation
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$55,500
+ taxes & licensing
115,608KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK2AT0LEA34784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto!
Compare at $57720 - Our Price is just $55500!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2020 Ford Expedition is for sale today in Fort St John.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 115,608 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as larger premium aluminum wheels, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start and smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT0LEA34784.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service w/a 6-month subscription, Available in select markets only
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
107 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G LTE
