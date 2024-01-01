Menu
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package!

Compare at $82247 - Our Price is just $79084!

This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.

After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! Its been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and Built Ford Tough so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 17,465 kms. Its cactus grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Navigation, Wireless Charging.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP2NLB19178.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/

2022 Ford Bronco

17,465 KM

$79,084

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats

2022 Ford Bronco

4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$79,084

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,465KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP2NLB19178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package!

Compare at $82247 - Our Price is just $79084!

This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.

After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 17,465 kms. It's cactus grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Navigation, Wireless Charging.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP2NLB19178.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Carpeted flooring
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

360-Degree Camera

Additional Features

Luxury Package
Dual-zone electronic climate control
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
12 inch LCD Touchscreen

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$79,084

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford Bronco