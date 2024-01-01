$79,084+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Bronco
4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats
2022 Ford Bronco
4 DR ADVANCED 4X4 - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$79,084
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,465KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMEE5DP2NLB19178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,465 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, 360-Degree Camera, Luxury Package!
Compare at $82247 - Our Price is just $79084!
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 17,465 kms. It's cactus grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Navigation, Wireless Charging.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP2NLB19178.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Compare at $82247 - Our Price is just $79084!
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Fort St John.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 17,465 kms. It's cactus grey in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Ford Co-pilot360, 360-degree Camera, Luxury Package, Navigation, Wireless Charging.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP2NLB19178.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Carpeted flooring
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
360-Degree Camera
Additional Features
Luxury Package
Dual-zone electronic climate control
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
12 inch LCD Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Navigation 113,057 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 65,214 KM $89,500 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 77,375 KM $81,500 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$79,084
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford Bronco