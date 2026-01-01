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<p>Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this rugged and capable 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline, now available at Fort Motors. Designed for those who crave exploration, this Expedition is more than just an SUV; its your gateway to the great outdoors. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and advanced 4-Wheel Drive system featuring ControlTrac with a 2-speed automatic transfer case and electronic limited-slip differential, youll conquer any terrain with ease. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Timberline trim ensures you do it in style and comfort, boasting an off-road suspension and skid plates ready for whatever the road, or lack thereof, throws your way. This well-equipped Expedition has 184,753 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle ready for many more miles of memories.</p> <p>This 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, safety, and capability. From its robust off-road prowess to its advanced technology, its built for the demands of Canadian life. The spacious interior offers comfort for the whole family, while the impressive towing capabilities make it the perfect companion for hauling boats, trailers, or all your camping gear. At Fort Motors, were proud to offer this versatile SUV that seamlessly blends ruggedness with refinement.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline:</p> <ul> <li><strong>3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency, ensuring you have the muscle for any task while being mindful of your consumption.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite (Pre-Collision Assist with AEB & BLIS):</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions and monitor your blind spots.</li> <li><strong>ControlTrac™ with 3.73 eLSD and 2-Speed Automatic 4WD:</strong> This sophisticated 4x4 system, complete with an electronic limited-slip differential, provides exceptional traction and control in challenging driving conditions, including neutral towing capability.</li> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension and 3 Skid Plates:</strong> Built for adventure, this Expedition is equipped to handle rough terrain with confidence, protecting vital components and providing a smoother ride when the pavement ends.</li> <li><strong>Class IV Towing Equipment with Hitch and Trailer Sway Control:</strong> Ready to haul your toys, this Expedition is equipped with a robust towing package designed to make towing safer and more stable, even with larger loads.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Expedition

184,753 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Expedition

Timberline

Watch This Vehicle
14405521

2022 Ford Expedition

Timberline

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,753KM
VIN 1FMJU1RT7NEA05519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Forged Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this rugged and capable 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline, now available at Fort Motors. Designed for those who crave exploration, this Expedition is more than just an SUV; it's your gateway to the great outdoors. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and advanced 4-Wheel Drive system featuring ControlTrac with a 2-speed automatic transfer case and electronic limited-slip differential, you'll conquer any terrain with ease. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Timberline trim ensures you do it in style and comfort, boasting an off-road suspension and skid plates ready for whatever the road, or lack thereof, throws your way. This well-equipped Expedition has 184,753 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle ready for many more miles of memories.


This 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, safety, and capability. From its robust off-road prowess to its advanced technology, it's built for the demands of Canadian life. The spacious interior offers comfort for the whole family, while the impressive towing capabilities make it the perfect companion for hauling boats, trailers, or all your camping gear. At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer this versatile SUV that seamlessly blends ruggedness with refinement.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline:


  • 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency, ensuring you have the muscle for any task while being mindful of your consumption.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite (Pre-Collision Assist with AEB & BLIS): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions and monitor your blind spots.
  • ControlTrac™ with 3.73 eLSD and 2-Speed Automatic 4WD: This sophisticated 4x4 system, complete with an electronic limited-slip differential, provides exceptional traction and control in challenging driving conditions, including neutral towing capability.
  • Off-Road Suspension and 3 Skid Plates: Built for adventure, this Expedition is equipped to handle rough terrain with confidence, protecting vital components and providing a smoother ride when the pavement ends.
  • Class IV Towing Equipment with Hitch and Trailer Sway Control: Ready to haul your toys, this Expedition is equipped with a robust towing package designed to make towing safer and more stable, even with larger loads.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Grey grille
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Paint w/Badging
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Ebony-Painted -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo
Tires: 265/70R18E All-Terrain BSW
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD -inc: 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Sync 4 Wireless Phone Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2022 Ford Expedition