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2022 Ford Expedition
Timberline
2022 Ford Expedition
Timberline
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Forged Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with confidence in this rugged and capable 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline, now available at Fort Motors. Designed for those who crave exploration, this Expedition is more than just an SUV; it's your gateway to the great outdoors. With its powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output engine and advanced 4-Wheel Drive system featuring ControlTrac with a 2-speed automatic transfer case and electronic limited-slip differential, you'll conquer any terrain with ease. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Timberline trim ensures you do it in style and comfort, boasting an off-road suspension and skid plates ready for whatever the road, or lack thereof, throws your way. This well-equipped Expedition has 184,753 kilometers on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a premium vehicle ready for many more miles of memories.
This 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience, safety, and capability. From its robust off-road prowess to its advanced technology, it's built for the demands of Canadian life. The spacious interior offers comfort for the whole family, while the impressive towing capabilities make it the perfect companion for hauling boats, trailers, or all your camping gear. At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer this versatile SUV that seamlessly blends ruggedness with refinement.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline:
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency, ensuring you have the muscle for any task while being mindful of your consumption.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite (Pre-Collision Assist with AEB & BLIS): Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies that actively help you avoid potential collisions and monitor your blind spots.
- ControlTrac™ with 3.73 eLSD and 2-Speed Automatic 4WD: This sophisticated 4x4 system, complete with an electronic limited-slip differential, provides exceptional traction and control in challenging driving conditions, including neutral towing capability.
- Off-Road Suspension and 3 Skid Plates: Built for adventure, this Expedition is equipped to handle rough terrain with confidence, protecting vital components and providing a smoother ride when the pavement ends.
- Class IV Towing Equipment with Hitch and Trailer Sway Control: Ready to haul your toys, this Expedition is equipped with a robust towing package designed to make towing safer and more stable, even with larger loads.
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