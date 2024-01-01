$57,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang
2022 Ford Mustang
GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights
2022 Ford Mustang
GT - Aluminum Wheels - LED Lights
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
7,600KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8CF6N5116002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mischievous Purple Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W16002
- Mileage 7,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, LED Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert!
Compare at $60216 - Our Price is just $57900!
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2022 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and endless smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 7,600 kms. It's mischievous purple metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT. This Mustang GT provides adrenaline pumping power thanks to it upgraded drivetrain. It also comes loaded with signature LED lights, an Integral Link independent rear suspension, stainless steel exhaust tips, a front lip spoiler, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, front fog lights, 4G Wi-Fi, a proximity key with push button start, wireless streaming audio, rear parking sensors, a 50-50 split folding rear bench seat, power front seats plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Led Lights, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF6N5116002.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Regenerative Alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$57,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2022 Ford Mustang