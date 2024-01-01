$57,899+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
ST AWD - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2019 Ford Edge
ST AWD - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$57,899
+ taxes & licensing
81,206KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4APXKBC27799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats!
Compare at $60215 - Our Price is just $57899!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 81,206 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is ST AWD. Stepping up to this Ford Edge ST is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with an impressive list of aggressive features including unique aluminum wheels, exclusive exterior styling and a black front grille, a Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker premium sound system, power rear liftgate, heated leather seats with Miko suede inserts, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cold Weather Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4APXKBC27799.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Media / Nav / Comm
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
.ENHANCED PARK ASSIST
Control Cruise
21-inch Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford Edge