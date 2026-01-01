$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
2024 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just an SUV; it's a statement of performance and sophistication, ready to elevate your everyday driving and weekend adventures. With a mere 47,892 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically begging to be driven, offering a dynamic blend of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, navigating city streets or conquering winding country roads with confidence and style.
This 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD is engineered for those who demand more from their vehicle. Its robust 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, delivers exhilarating performance without compromising on control. The sport-tuned suspension ensures a responsive and engaging driving experience, while the premium interior, featuring leatherette door trim inserts and a sport heated leather steering wheel, provides a luxurious and comfortable environment for all occupants. From its striking exterior design to its advanced safety features, this Explorer ST is designed to impress and perform.
Here are five features that truly make this 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD sizzle:
- 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6, engineered for performance and efficiency.
- Sport Tuned Suspension: Experience a more dynamic and engaging drive with a suspension system finely tuned for sporty handling and superior road feel.
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control & Cruise Control-Steering Assist: Effortlessly maintain your speed and distance on the highway, with steering assistance that makes long drives feel less taxing.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) & Aerial View Camera System: Drive with enhanced awareness thanks to advanced safety features that monitor your surroundings and provide a comprehensive view of your vehicle's perimeter.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access & Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch: Enjoy ultimate convenience with a hands-free power liftgate and an auto-latching trunk, making loading and unloading a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
250-785-6661