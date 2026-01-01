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<p>Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD, now available at Fort Motors. This isnt just an SUV; its a statement of performance and sophistication, ready to elevate your everyday driving and weekend adventures. With a mere 47,892 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically begging to be driven, offering a dynamic blend of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, navigating city streets or conquering winding country roads with confidence and style.</p> <p>This 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD is engineered for those who demand more from their vehicle. Its robust 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, delivers exhilarating performance without compromising on control. The sport-tuned suspension ensures a responsive and engaging driving experience, while the premium interior, featuring leatherette door trim inserts and a sport heated leather steering wheel, provides a luxurious and comfortable environment for all occupants. From its striking exterior design to its advanced safety features, this Explorer ST is designed to impress and perform.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6, engineered for performance and efficiency.</li> <li><strong>Sport Tuned Suspension:</strong> Experience a more dynamic and engaging drive with a suspension system finely tuned for sporty handling and superior road feel.</li> <li><strong>Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control & Cruise Control-Steering Assist:</strong> Effortlessly maintain your speed and distance on the highway, with steering assistance that makes long drives feel less taxing.</li> <li><strong>BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) & Aerial View Camera System:</strong> Drive with enhanced awareness thanks to advanced safety features that monitor your surroundings and provide a comprehensive view of your vehicles perimeter.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access & Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch:</strong> Enjoy ultimate convenience with a hands-free power liftgate and an auto-latching trunk, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Explorer

47,892 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

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14446348

2024 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,892KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC9RGA07818

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the road in this exceptional, pre-owned 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD, now available at Fort Motors. This isn't just an SUV; it's a statement of performance and sophistication, ready to elevate your everyday driving and weekend adventures. With a mere 47,892 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically begging to be driven, offering a dynamic blend of power, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, navigating city streets or conquering winding country roads with confidence and style.


This 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD is engineered for those who demand more from their vehicle. Its robust 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with an automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, delivers exhilarating performance without compromising on control. The sport-tuned suspension ensures a responsive and engaging driving experience, while the premium interior, featuring leatherette door trim inserts and a sport heated leather steering wheel, provides a luxurious and comfortable environment for all occupants. From its striking exterior design to its advanced safety features, this Explorer ST is designed to impress and perform.


Here are five features that truly make this 2024 Ford Explorer ST 4WD sizzle:


  • 3.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Unleash exhilarating power and responsive acceleration from this potent V6, engineered for performance and efficiency.
  • Sport Tuned Suspension: Experience a more dynamic and engaging drive with a suspension system finely tuned for sporty handling and superior road feel.
  • Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control & Cruise Control-Steering Assist: Effortlessly maintain your speed and distance on the highway, with steering assistance that makes long drives feel less taxing.
  • BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) & Aerial View Camera System: Drive with enhanced awareness thanks to advanced safety features that monitor your surroundings and provide a comprehensive view of your vehicle's perimeter.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access & Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch: Enjoy ultimate convenience with a hands-free power liftgate and an auto-latching trunk, making loading and unloading a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
76.5 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
TIRES: 21"
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 21" ALUMINUM
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2024 Ford Explorer