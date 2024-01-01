$22,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8552
- Mileage 170,915 KM
Vehicle Description
1-Owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 - Impeccable Condition
Discover the perfect combination of rugged capability and refined comfort with this one-owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4. This well-maintained SUV is in very clean condition and ready for all your driving needs.
Key Features:
Engine & Transmission: Equipped with a powerful 3.2L V6 engine and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, offering both efficiency and performance.
Climate Control: Stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control, allowing both driver and passengers to set their preferred temperatures.
Seats: The power driver's seat, along with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensures a warm and cozy ride during colder months.
Steering Column: A telescopic steering column provides customized comfort for drivers of all sizes.
Technology: The rear backup camera simplifies parking and reversing, while keyless entry with remote start adds convenience to your daily routine.
Cargo Access: A power rear liftgate makes loading and unloading your gear a breeze.
Condition: This vehicle is in very clean condition, reflecting the care and attention it has received from its single owner.
Peace of Mind: Comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring no past accidents or damage.
This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish SUV with a proven track record. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the quality and performance of this exceptional vehicle
Vehicle Features
