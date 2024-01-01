Menu
1-Owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 - Impeccable Condition Discover the perfect combination of rugged capability and refined comfort with this one-owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4. This well-maintained SUV is in very clean condition and ready for all your driving needs. Key Features: Engine & Transmission: Equipped with a powerful 3.2L V6 engine and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, offering both efficiency and performance. Climate Control: Stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control, allowing both driver and passengers to set their preferred temperatures. Seats: The power drivers seat, along with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensures a warm and cozy ride during colder months. Steering Column: A telescopic steering column provides customized comfort for drivers of all sizes. Technology: The rear backup camera simplifies parking and reversing, while keyless entry with remote start adds convenience to your daily routine. Cargo Access: A power rear liftgate makes loading and unloading your gear a breeze. Condition: This vehicle is in very clean condition, reflecting the care and attention it has received from its single owner. Peace of Mind: Comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring no past accidents or damage. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish SUV with a proven track record.

170,915 KM

Details Description Features

NORTH 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Used
170,915KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS8HW598203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8552
  • Mileage 170,915 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 - Impeccable Condition

Discover the perfect combination of rugged capability and refined comfort with this one-owner 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4. This well-maintained SUV is in very clean condition and ready for all your driving needs.

Key Features:

Engine & Transmission: Equipped with a powerful 3.2L V6 engine and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, offering both efficiency and performance.
Climate Control: Stay comfortable with dual-zone climate control, allowing both driver and passengers to set their preferred temperatures.
Seats: The power driver's seat, along with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensures a warm and cozy ride during colder months.
Steering Column: A telescopic steering column provides customized comfort for drivers of all sizes.
Technology: The rear backup camera simplifies parking and reversing, while keyless entry with remote start adds convenience to your daily routine.
Cargo Access: A power rear liftgate makes loading and unloading your gear a breeze.
Condition: This vehicle is in very clean condition, reflecting the care and attention it has received from its single owner.
Peace of Mind: Comes with a claims-free Carfax report, ensuring no past accidents or damage.
This 2017 Jeep Cherokee North Edition 4x4 is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish SUV with a proven track record. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the quality and performance of this exceptional vehicle

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Pow
Extra Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
