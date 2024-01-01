Menu
All new designed luxury interior in this 2024 GMC sierra Denali 3500HD Crew cab long box 4x4 with Duramax diesel and 10sp allison transmission. Options over and above the Denali standard options are, Technology pkg, Duramax 6.6 turbo diesel, Power sunroof, White frost metallic, 5th wheel/gooseneck pkg, protection pkg, High idle switch. All of your standard denali options like heated cooled seats, 20 rims, spray in boxliner, heates back seats, 13.4 infotainment screen. Save approx $30,000 from new on this barely used truck!Come check out our incredible finance options today!

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

17,400 KM

$97,800

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD DENALI LONG BOX

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD DENALI LONG BOX

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,400KM
VIN 1GT49WEY5RF141150

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C999
  • Mileage 17,400 KM

All new designed luxury interior in this 2024 GMC sierra Denali 3500HD Crew cab long box 4x4 with Duramax diesel and 10sp allison transmission. Options over and above the Denali standard options are, Technology pkg, Duramax 6.6 turbo diesel, Power sunroof, White frost metallic, 5th wheel/gooseneck pkg, protection pkg, High idle switch. All of your standard denali options like heated cooled seats, 20" rims, spray in boxliner, heates back seats, 13.4" infotainment screen. Save approx $30,000 from new on this barely used truck!Come check out our incredible finance options today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
$97,800

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2024 GMC Sierra 3500