$97,800+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD DENALI LONG BOX
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD DENALI LONG BOX
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$97,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # C999
- Mileage 17,400 KM
Vehicle Description
All new designed luxury interior in this 2024 GMC sierra Denali 3500HD Crew cab long box 4x4 with Duramax diesel and 10sp allison transmission. Options over and above the Denali standard options are, Technology pkg, Duramax 6.6 turbo diesel, Power sunroof, White frost metallic, 5th wheel/gooseneck pkg, protection pkg, High idle switch. All of your standard denali options like heated cooled seats, 20" rims, spray in boxliner, heates back seats, 13.4" infotainment screen. Save approx $30,000 from new on this barely used truck!Come check out our incredible finance options today!
