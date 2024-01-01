$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
2018 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,836 KM
Vehicle Description
*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury, a sophisticated crossover SUV that redefines luxury and performance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the XT5 boasts an elegant exterior design characterized by sleek lines and bold accents. Under the hood, a potent yet efficient engine delivers smooth and responsive power for an exhilarating driving experience. Step inside the opulent cabin, and you're greeted by premium materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and advanced technology seamlessly integrated throughout. From its spacious seating to its innovative infotainment system, every aspect of the XT5 is designed to elevate your journey. Whether navigating urban streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury ensures you arrive in style, comfort, and sophistication. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
