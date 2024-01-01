Menu
Account
Sign In
*CALL FOR PRICE* Introducing the 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury, a sophisticated crossover SUV that redefines luxury and performance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the XT5 boasts an elegant exterior design characterized by sleek lines and bold accents. Under the hood, a potent yet efficient engine delivers smooth and responsive power for an exhilarating driving experience. Step inside the opulent cabin, and youre greeted by premium materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and advanced technology seamlessly integrated throughout. From its spacious seating to its innovative infotainment system, every aspect of the XT5 is designed to elevate your journey. Whether navigating urban streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury ensures you arrive in style, comfort, and sophistication. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2018 Cadillac XT5

72,836 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNFRS3JZ244234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,836 KM

Vehicle Description

*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2018 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury, a sophisticated crossover SUV that redefines luxury and performance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the XT5 boasts an elegant exterior design characterized by sleek lines and bold accents. Under the hood, a potent yet efficient engine delivers smooth and responsive power for an exhilarating driving experience. Step inside the opulent cabin, and you're greeted by premium materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and advanced technology seamlessly integrated throughout. From its spacious seating to its innovative infotainment system, every aspect of the XT5 is designed to elevate your journey. Whether navigating urban streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury ensures you arrive in style, comfort, and sophistication. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2020 GMC Yukon Denali WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 GMC Yukon Denali WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BOSE SPEAKER SYSTEM 46,293 KM $64,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 90,037 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 33,837 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac XT5