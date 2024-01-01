Menu
2019 CADILLAC XT5 AWD WITH ONLY 93,577 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, SPORTS MODE, COMFORT MODE AND MORE!

2019 Cadillac XT5

93,577 KM

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

VIN 1GYKNBRS4KZ200236

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 93,577 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CADILLAC XT5 AWD WITH ONLY 93,577 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, SPORTS MODE, COMFORT MODE AND MORE!

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),ABS,WiFi Hotspot,Premium Sound System,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

