$28,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT5
REMOTE START LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
93,577KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNBRS4KZ200236
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 93,577 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CADILLAC XT5 AWD WITH ONLY 93,577 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, SPORTS MODE, COMFORT MODE AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD),ABS,WiFi Hotspot,Premium Sound System,Aluminum Wheels,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),R...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Cadillac XT5