The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali epitomizes luxury and capability in the full-size truck segment. With its bold, chiseled exterior design and refined interior features, the Denali trim stands out as the epitome of rugged elegance. Powered by robust engine options, including a potent V8, it delivers impressive towing and hauling capabilities without compromising on comfort. Inside, premium materials and cutting-edge technology create a sophisticated cabin experience, while advanced safety features provide peace of mind on any journey. Whether conquering tough terrain or cruising through city streets, the 2020 Sierra 1500 Denali offers a seamless blend of power, refinement, and versatility.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

50,517 KM

Denali

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

50,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9FED1LZ370329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-599A
  • Mileage 50,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2020 GMC Sierra 1500