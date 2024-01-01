$29,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
V8 DENALI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
186,740KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEC9HG135167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2568
- Mileage 186,740 KM
Vehicle Description
*28 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Front Seat, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
