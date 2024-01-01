Menu
<div>*28 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* </span><span>Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear </span><span>Parking</span><span> Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering </span><span>Wheel</span><span>, Heated and Ventilated </span><span>front</span><span> Power Seats, Leather Seats, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Bose Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Front Seat, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at </span></a><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

186,740 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 DENALI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

V8 DENALI CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,740KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEC9HG135167

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2568
  • Mileage 186,740 KM

*28 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Front Seat, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Sunroof

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 GMC Sierra 1500