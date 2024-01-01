Menu
2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV

33,036 KM

$120,998

+ tax & licensing
Sport

Sport

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4PKL4NR255065

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P24-343A
Experience luxury and performance like never before with the 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport. This premium SUV embodies sophistication and power, featuring a sleek and modern design that commands attention on the road. The Sport trim elevates the Escalade's performance with a sport-tuned suspension and dynamic handling, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience with every turn.

Step inside the spacious and opulent cabin, where luxurious materials and cutting-edge technology seamlessly blend to create a refined atmosphere. Premium leather upholstery, handcrafted trim, and ambient lighting set the stage for an indulgent journey.

Under the hood, the 2022 Escalade Sport is powered by a formidable V8 engine, delivering robust performance and impressive towing capabilities, making it the perfect companion for both city cruising and long-distance adventures. With its bold styling, luxurious amenities, and exhilarating performance, the 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport redefines what it means to drive in style.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

