2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

190,000 KM

SOLD

2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYFK66807R290082

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV  AWD in Mint Condition with immaculate rims and fantastic features

 

-FRESH SAFETY ✅

-CLEAN TITLE ✅

-FINANCE AVAILABLE ✅

-GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT ✅

 (90% FINANCE APPROVAL RATE)

-0$ DOWN AVAILABLE ✅

-FREE 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 KM WARRANTY ✅

-2-WEEK EXCHANGE POLICY ✅

-EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ✅

-CARFAX AVAILABLE ✅

-READY TO GO 

 

FEATURES:

-Sunroof 

-Cruise Control 

-Remote Start

-Traction Control

-Rear Defogger

-Running boards

-Rain sensor front windshield 

-Power lift-gate

-Power mirrors

-Power folding mirrors

-Pedals Adjustable

-Parking Distance Control 

-Remote starter

-Backup sensors 

-Fog lights

-Leather interior 

-Heated seats

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

More inventory From VC Motors

Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT 226,315 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 135,760 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 197,577 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

VC Motors

431-338-3636

2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV