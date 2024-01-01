SOLD
2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Cadillac Escalade ESV AWD in Mint Condition with immaculate rims and fantastic features
-FRESH SAFETY ✅
-CLEAN TITLE ✅
-FINANCE AVAILABLE ✅
-GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT ✅
(90% FINANCE APPROVAL RATE)
-0$ DOWN AVAILABLE ✅
-FREE 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 KM WARRANTY ✅
-2-WEEK EXCHANGE POLICY ✅
-EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS ✅
-CARFAX AVAILABLE ✅
-READY TO GO
FEATURES:
-Sunroof
-Cruise Control
-Remote Start
-Traction Control
-Rear Defogger
-Running boards
-Rain sensor front windshield
-Power lift-gate
-Power mirrors
-Power folding mirrors
-Pedals Adjustable
-Parking Distance Control
-Remote starter
-Backup sensors
-Fog lights
-Leather interior
-Heated seats
