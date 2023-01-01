Menu
The 2023 Lexus RX 350h with an astonishingly low 4,886 kilometers on the odometer represents the pinnacle of luxury hybrid SUVs. This immaculate vehicle seamlessly marries performance, efficiency, and opulence. Powered by a hybrid drivetrain, the RX 350h balances robust power with eco-friendly efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsible ride. The exterior design of the 2023 RX 350h is a testament to Lexuss commitment to elegance, featuring sleek lines, a signature spindle grille, and distinctive LED lighting. Step inside, and youre enveloped in a lavish cabin adorned with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. The spacious interior accommodates passengers in comfort, while advanced infotainment systems and driver-assist features elevate the driving experience. With its low mileage, this RX 350h essentially feels brand new, providing the fortunate driver not only with the reassurance of reliability but also the joy of a meticulously maintained luxury hybrid SUV. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long journeys, the 2023 Lexus RX 350h promises an exceptional blend of performance, efficiency, and refined sophistication. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2023 Lexus RX

4,886 KM

$70,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus RX

350h

2023 Lexus RX

350h

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

4,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2BBMCA9PC011587

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1009A
  • Mileage 4,886 KM

The 2023 Lexus RX 350h with an astonishingly low 4,886 kilometers on the odometer represents the pinnacle of luxury hybrid SUVs. This immaculate vehicle seamlessly marries performance, efficiency, and opulence. Powered by a hybrid drivetrain, the RX 350h balances robust power with eco-friendly efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsible ride.

The exterior design of the 2023 RX 350h is a testament to Lexus's commitment to elegance, featuring sleek lines, a signature spindle grille, and distinctive LED lighting. Step inside, and you're enveloped in a lavish cabin adorned with premium materials and cutting-edge technology. The spacious interior accommodates passengers in comfort, while advanced infotainment systems and driver-assist features elevate the driving experience.

With its low mileage, this RX 350h essentially feels brand new, providing the fortunate driver not only with the reassurance of reliability but also the joy of a meticulously maintained luxury hybrid SUV. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long journeys, the 2023 Lexus RX 350h promises an exceptional blend of performance, efficiency, and refined sophistication.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

