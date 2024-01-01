$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche 911
Turbo S Coupe PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Two-Tone Lthr Interior in Black/Carrera Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,670 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK comes in White, with a Two Tone Leather interior in Black & Carrera. Highly optioned vehicle with Burmester High End Infotainment Package, Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass, Adaptive Cruise Control, Porsche Entry & Drive, Light Design Package, Front Heated Seats and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
