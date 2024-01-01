Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium comes in sleek Magnetic Metallic, with Ebony Leather Interior. Equipped with Intelligence Access, Dual A/C Zone Electronic, Reverse Camera System, Front Power Lumbar Support, Front Heated & Cooled Seats, Advance Traction Control and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2016 Ford Mustang

65,029 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Mustang

Coupe GT Premium

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 11223602
  2. 11223602
  3. 11223602
  4. 11223602
  5. 11223602
  6. 11223602
  7. 11223602
  8. 11223602
  9. 11223602
  10. 11223602
  11. 11223602
  12. 11223602
  13. 11223602
  14. 11223602
  15. 11223602
  16. 11223602
  17. 11223602
  18. 11223602
  19. 11223602
  20. 11223602
  21. 11223602
  22. 11223602
  23. 11223602
  24. 11223602
  25. 11223602
  26. 11223602
  27. 11223602
  28. 11223602
  29. 11223602
  30. 11223602
  31. 11223602
  32. 11223602
  33. 11223602
  34. 11223602
  35. 11223602
  36. 11223602
  37. 11223602
  38. 11223602
  39. 11223602
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,029KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8CF1G5232985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium comes in sleek Magnetic Metallic, with Ebony Leather Interior. Equipped with Intelligence Access, Dual A/C Zone Electronic, Reverse Camera System, Front Power Lumbar Support, Front Heated & Cooled Seats, Advance Traction Control and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium 65,029 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo 42,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang