2016 Ford Mustang
Coupe GT Premium
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 65,029 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium comes in sleek Magnetic Metallic, with Ebony Leather Interior. Equipped with Intelligence Access, Dual A/C Zone Electronic, Reverse Camera System, Front Power Lumbar Support, Front Heated & Cooled Seats, Advance Traction Control and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
