$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
- Interior Colour Std Interior Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,477 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Porsche Macan comes in stunning Volcano Grey Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Porsche Connect Plus, Front Seat Ventilation, and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911