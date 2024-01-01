Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2018 Porsche Macan comes in stunning Volcano Grey Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Porsche Connect Plus, Front Seat Ventilation, and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2018 Porsche Macan

74,477 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 11161648
  2. 11161648
  3. 11161648
  4. 11161648
  5. 11161648
  6. 11161648
  7. 11161648
  8. 11161648
  9. 11161648
  10. 11161648
  11. 11161648
  12. 11161648
  13. 11161648
  14. 11161648
  15. 11161648
  16. 11161648
  17. 11161648
  18. 11161648
  19. 11161648
  20. 11161648
  21. 11161648
  22. 11161648
  23. 11161648
  24. 11161648
  25. 11161648
  26. 11161648
  27. 11161648
  28. 11161648
  29. 11161648
  30. 11161648
  31. 11161648
  32. 11161648
  33. 11161648
  34. 11161648
  35. 11161648
  36. 11161648
  37. 11161648
  38. 11161648
  39. 11161648
  40. 11161648
  41. 11161648
  42. 11161648
  43. 11161648
  44. 11161648
  45. 11161648
  46. 11161648
  47. 11161648
  48. 11161648
  49. 11161648
  50. 11161648
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,477KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2A53JLB00213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Std Interior Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,477 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Porsche Macan comes in stunning Volcano Grey Metallic with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Porsche Connect Plus, Front Seat Ventilation, and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet PDK 2,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS 16,289 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Cabriolet for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Cabriolet 70,444 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan