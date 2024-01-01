Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Vehicle</p><br><p>Why choose us:</p> <p>- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.</p> <p>- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.</p> <p>- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.</p> <p>- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.</p> <p>- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.</p> <p>- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.</p> <p>- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.</p> <p>- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.</p> <p>- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.</p> <p> </p> <p>At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!</p>

2015 Porsche Macan

133,504 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11178751
  2. 11178751
  3. 11178751
  4. 11178751
  5. 11178751
  6. 11178751
  7. 11178751
  8. 11178751
  9. 11178751
  10. 11178751
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,504KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A52FLB64750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B64750
  • Mileage 133,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Vehicle


Why choose us:


- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.


- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.


- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.


- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.


- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.


- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.


- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.


- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.


- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 141,452 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID 112,739 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLE 450 4MATIC SUV for sale in Pickering, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLE 450 4MATIC SUV 117,989 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan