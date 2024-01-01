$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW M5
Competition
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Aragon Brown/Black Extended Merino Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,790 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 BMW M5 Competition comes in Sleek Black Sapphire Metallic, with Arragon Brown/ Black Merino Leather Interior. Equipped with Competition Package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, M Sport Exhaust System, Front Massaging Seats, Comfort Access, Driving Assistance and other premium features! honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Porsche Centre Langley
