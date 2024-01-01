$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Strd Interior w/ Leather Seats
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,001 KM
Vehicle Description
This spectacular 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman PDK comes in sleek Night Blue Metallic, with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, 20” 911 Turbo wheels, LED Headlights with PDLS+, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Seats 2 Way, 2 Zone Automatic Climate Control, and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
