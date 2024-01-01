Menu
This spectacular 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman PDK comes in sleek Night Blue Metallic, with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, 20" 911 Turbo wheels, LED Headlights with PDLS+, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Seats 2 Way, 2 Zone Automatic Climate Control, and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada.

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

32,001 KM

Details Description

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

32,001KM
Used
VIN WP0AA2A84KS260801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Strd Interior w/ Leather Seats
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman PDK comes in sleek Night Blue Metallic, with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, 20” 911 Turbo wheels, LED Headlights with PDLS+, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Seats 2 Way, 2 Zone Automatic Climate Control, and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman