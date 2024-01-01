$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2022 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,092 KM
This 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv Quattro comes in, Sleek Mythos black with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with S Line Black Package, Top View Camera, Push Start Button, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
