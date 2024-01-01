Menu
This 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv Quattro comes in, Sleek Mythos black with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with S Line Black Package, Top View Camera, Push Start Button, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2022 Audi Q5

15,092 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

2022 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,092KM
Used
VIN WA1EAAFYXN2125339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,092 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv Quattro comes in, Sleek Mythos black with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with S Line Black Package, Top View Camera, Push Start Button, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Audi Q5