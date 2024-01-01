Menu
This 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 comes in stunning Shark Blue. The interior is Black with Yellow Stitching in Leather Race Tex. Highly optioned with Chrono Package, Full Bucket Seats, Bose Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, 2 Zone Climate Control, Apple CarPlay and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

VIN WP0AC2A86NS275363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHARK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Yellow Stitching Lthr Race Tex
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 11,709 KM

Vehicle Description

