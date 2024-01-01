$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman
PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Bordeaux Red Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the pristine 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman PDK in White, with Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Equipped with a Heated Multifunction steering wheel, Sport Seats (2 Plus Way), Tailpipes in black and a host of other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
