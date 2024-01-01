Menu
Presenting the pristine 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman PDK in White, with Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Equipped with a Heated Multifunction steering wheel, Sport Seats (2 Plus Way), Tailpipes in black and a host of other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman

24,645 KM

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman

PDK

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

24,645KM
Used
VIN WP0AA2A87NS255435

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,645 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman