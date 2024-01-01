Menu
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has a clean history with no reported accidents or claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2023 Audi RS 6

12,049 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi RS 6

Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic

2023 Audi RS 6

Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,049KM
Used
VIN WUA1CBF21PN902608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Express Red Stitch
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Audi RS 6