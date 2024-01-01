Menu
Account
Sign In
This exquisite 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK comes in White. The interior is Classic Black with the Extended Heritage Design Package. Highly optioned vehicle with Front Axle System, Sport Exhaust System, Burmester High End Surround Sound System, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10mm), Front Protection Film and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2023 Porsche 911

1,801 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo S Coupe PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo S Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 11166253
  2. 11166253
  3. 11166253
  4. 11166253
  5. 11166253
  6. 11166253
  7. 11166253
  8. 11166253
  9. 11166253
  10. 11166253
  11. 11166253
  12. 11166253
  13. 11166253
  14. 11166253
  15. 11166253
  16. 11166253
  17. 11166253
  18. 11166253
  19. 11166253
  20. 11166253
  21. 11166253
  22. 11166253
  23. 11166253
  24. 11166253
  25. 11166253
  26. 11166253
  27. 11166253
  28. 11166253
  29. 11166253
  30. 11166253
  31. 11166253
  32. 11166253
  33. 11166253
  34. 11166253
  35. 11166253
  36. 11166253
  37. 11166253
  38. 11166253
  39. 11166253
  40. 11166253
  41. 11166253
  42. 11166253
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
1,801KM
Used
VIN WP0AD2A97PS257575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Heritage Design Package - Classic in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This exquisite 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK comes in White. The interior is Classic Black with the Extended Heritage Design Package. Highly optioned vehicle with Front Axle System, Sport Exhaust System, Burmester High End Surround Sound System, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10mm), Front Protection Film and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Porsche Macan 74,477 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK 22,670 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet PDK 2,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche 911