2023 Porsche 911
Turbo S Coupe PDK
2023 Porsche 911
Turbo S Coupe PDK
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Heritage Design Package - Classic in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,801 KM
Vehicle Description
This exquisite 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK comes in White. The interior is Classic Black with the Extended Heritage Design Package. Highly optioned vehicle with Front Axle System, Sport Exhaust System, Burmester High End Surround Sound System, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10mm), Front Protection Film and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
