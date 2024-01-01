$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche Cayenne
AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 582 KM
Vehicle Description
This spectacular 2024 Porsche Cayenne AWD comes in Sleek black with Black Interior. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, 21” RS Spyder Design Wheels in High Gloss Black, Extended exterior Package in Black, Adaptive Cruise Control And numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
