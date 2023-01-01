Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1997 Land Rover Defender

64,500 KM

Details Description Features

$105,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$105,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
1997 Land Rover Defender

1997 Land Rover Defender

NAS

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Land Rover Defender

NAS

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1680281395
  2. 1680281398
  3. 1680281400
  4. 1680281403
  5. 1680281405
  6. 1680281408
  7. 1680281410
  8. 1680281411
  9. 1680281414
  10. 1680281416
  11. 1680281418
  12. 1680281420
  13. 1680281423
  14. 1680281425
  15. 1680281427
  16. 1680281430
  17. 1680281432
  18. 1680281434
  19. 1680281436
  20. 1680281439
  21. 1680281442
  22. 1680281444
  23. 1680281445
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$105,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786856
  • Stock #: 9987
  • VIN: SALDV3246VA129987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,500 KM

Vehicle Description

1997 Land Rover Defender 90
65,000 KMS
Arles Blue
Stock#9987

This 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 is #426 of a limited number of Japanese-specification (Nearly Identical to the North American Spec NAS) examples produced for the model year. Sporting an Arles Blue exterior and a Grey interior, this classic Land Rover has a timeless look. Embracing the basicness of these early Land Rovers, this SUV has few creature comforts but does have working A/C. The 6 passenger seating has room for two up front and four in the rear with centre facing jump seats. The Defender has had the odometer changed out at 42,000 kilometers and replaced with a MPH Speedo which shows 14,000 miles which adds to 64,500 overall Kilometers.

This Defender 90 is powered by is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 linked with a four-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a dual-range transfer case.

These NAS Defender 90s are hard to come by and one of the only Emissions Legal for entry into California. The truck has been completely gone over by HESP Automotive including a full service including all fluids. We have all documentation including the birth certificate for importation into the USA and will work with the purchaser to ensure and smooth and easy transaction. These are one of the very few Defenders to be emissions legal in California.

Price is - $105,900CAD or $77,900USD

We have over 100+ detailed pictures so please feel free to inquire.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and extended warranties available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Packages

NAS

Safety

Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

1997 Land Rover Defe...
 64,500 KM
$105,900 + tax & lic
1974 BMW 3 Series 3....
 95,000 MI
$86,500 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 103,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory