1997 Land Rover Defender
NAS
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9786856
- Stock #: 9987
- VIN: SALDV3246VA129987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 64,500 KM
Vehicle Description
1997 Land Rover Defender 90
65,000 KMS
Arles Blue
Stock#9987
This 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 is #426 of a limited number of Japanese-specification (Nearly Identical to the North American Spec NAS) examples produced for the model year. Sporting an Arles Blue exterior and a Grey interior, this classic Land Rover has a timeless look. Embracing the basicness of these early Land Rovers, this SUV has few creature comforts but does have working A/C. The 6 passenger seating has room for two up front and four in the rear with centre facing jump seats. The Defender has had the odometer changed out at 42,000 kilometers and replaced with a MPH Speedo which shows 14,000 miles which adds to 64,500 overall Kilometers.
This Defender 90 is powered by is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 linked with a four-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a dual-range transfer case.
These NAS Defender 90s are hard to come by and one of the only Emissions Legal for entry into California. The truck has been completely gone over by HESP Automotive including a full service including all fluids. We have all documentation including the birth certificate for importation into the USA and will work with the purchaser to ensure and smooth and easy transaction. These are one of the very few Defenders to be emissions legal in California.
Price is - $105,900CAD or $77,900USD
We have over 100+ detailed pictures so please feel free to inquire.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Financing and extended warranties available.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
