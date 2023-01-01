1997 Land Rover Defender

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$105,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9786856

9786856 Stock #: 9987

9987 VIN: SALDV3246VA129987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 64,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages NAS Safety Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.