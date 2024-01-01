Menu
2007 Ferrari F430
48,000 Kilometres
Giallo Modena
Stock#4050

This manual converted Ferrari F430 comes to us with just under 48,000 kilometres. Sporting a Giallo Modena yellow exterior, new black convertible top and a blue scuro leather interior, this Italian convertible has an eye catching look. Originally delivered as an F1 car, this F430 has been 6-speed manual converted using OEM Ferrari parts. This conversion brings out the best of this stallion all while letting the occupants hear each gear shift through the gated shifter.

Powering this convertible is a 4.3L, 32 Valve V8 engine producing 490 Horsepower and 342 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via the aforementioned 6-speed gated manual transmission.

This Ferrari is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner with the top down, wind in your hair and sweet Italian exhaust notes in your ears.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

2007 Ferrari F430

48,000 KM

$214,900

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ferrari F430

convertible

2007 Ferrari F430

convertible

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$214,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN ZFFEW59A370154050

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

2007 Ferrari F430
48,000 Kilometres
Giallo Modena
Stock#4050

This manual converted Ferrari F430 comes to us with just under 48,000 kilometres. Sporting a Giallo Modena yellow exterior, new black convertible top and a blue scuro leather interior, this Italian convertible has an eye catching look. Originally delivered as an F1 car, this F430 has been 6-speed manual converted using OEM Ferrari parts. This conversion brings out the best of this stallion all while letting the occupants hear each gear shift through the gated shifter.

Powering this convertible is a 4.3L, 32 Valve V8 engine producing 490 Horsepower and 342 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via the aforementioned 6-speed gated manual transmission.

This Ferrari is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner with the top down, wind in your hair and sweet Italian exhaust notes in your ears.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225



 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Leather Seats

Automatic Headlights

Convertible Soft Top

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$214,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2007 Ferrari F430