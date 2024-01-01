$214,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Ferrari F430
convertible
2007 Ferrari F430
convertible
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$214,900
+ taxes & licensing
48,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN ZFFEW59A370154050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 48,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ferrari F430
48,000 Kilometres
Giallo Modena
Stock#4050
This manual converted Ferrari F430 comes to us with just under 48,000 kilometres. Sporting a Giallo Modena yellow exterior, new black convertible top and a blue scuro leather interior, this Italian convertible has an eye catching look. Originally delivered as an F1 car, this F430 has been 6-speed manual converted using OEM Ferrari parts. This conversion brings out the best of this stallion all while letting the occupants hear each gear shift through the gated shifter.
Powering this convertible is a 4.3L, 32 Valve V8 engine producing 490 Horsepower and 342 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via the aforementioned 6-speed gated manual transmission.
This Ferrari is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner with the top down, wind in your hair and sweet Italian exhaust notes in your ears.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
2007 Ferrari F430