2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$159,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10523475

10523475 Stock #: 3913

3913 VIN: ZFFBT55B000133913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.