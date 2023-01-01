$159,800+ tax & licensing
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10523475
- Stock #: 3913
- VIN: ZFFBT55B000133913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
53,000 KMS
Argento Nürburgring
This highly spec'd Ferrari 575M Maranello comes to us with just over 53,000 kilomtres. Sporting a Argento Nürburgring exterior and a Nero leather-trimmed interior this grand tourer has a sleek but stylish look. Extremely well optioned with rare features such as Nero leather-trimmed carbon-fibre race seats with optional racing harnesses, factory installed roll cage, Hi-fi stereo with cd-changer, leather trimmed parcel shelf and the sought after Fiorano handling package that includes stiffer springs, a thicker anti-roll bar and uprated brakes and wheel geometry. This 575M also has the desirable Speedline multi-piece 19 inch rims.
Powering this Stallion is a 5.7-litre V12 engine producing 515 Horsepower and 434 LB-Ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed F1 automated manual transmission with paddle shifters.
This 575M has just had a no expense spared service including new fluids, front and rear rotors and pads and valve cover gaskets. It presents in very good driver condition ready for those long road trips or a comfortable cars and coffee cruise.
Originally delivered in its homeland in Europe, this 575M has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
