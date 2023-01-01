Menu
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$159,800

+ tax & licensing
$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

FHP

2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

FHP

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$159,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10523475
  Stock #: 3913
  VIN: ZFFBT55B000133913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello
53,000 KMS
Argento Nürburgring
Stock # 3913

This highly spec'd Ferrari 575M Maranello comes to us with just over 53,000 kilomtres. Sporting a Argento Nürburgring exterior and a Nero leather-trimmed interior this grand tourer has a sleek but stylish look. Extremely well optioned with rare features such as Nero leather-trimmed carbon-fibre race seats with optional racing harnesses, factory installed roll cage, Hi-fi stereo with cd-changer, leather trimmed parcel shelf and the sought after Fiorano handling package that includes stiffer springs, a thicker anti-roll bar and uprated brakes and wheel geometry. This 575M also has the desirable Speedline multi-piece 19 inch rims.

Powering this Stallion is a 5.7-litre V12 engine producing 515 Horsepower and 434 LB-Ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed F1 automated manual transmission with paddle shifters.

This 575M has just had a no expense spared service including new fluids, front and rear rotors and pads and valve cover gaskets. It presents in very good driver condition ready for those long road trips or a comfortable cars and coffee cruise.

Originally delivered in its homeland in Europe, this 575M has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

