$49,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 *Headers, Cammed, Exhaust, Suspension*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10082802
- Stock #: RC1323
- VIN: 1G1YY12S945111454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 17,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this low KM, manual, 5.7L V8 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This vehicle is packed with 405 horse power and performance along with a luxury feature set. This Corvette includes the memory package, leather seats and Bose speaker system. This is a vehicle you do not want to miss out on!
The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Hardtop Manual Drive is loaded with features including...
*Headers*
*Cammed**Exhaust* *Suspension*
- Z06 Interior
- 5.7L V8 Engine
- Memory Package
- Heated Mirrors
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Dual-Zone Air Conditioning
- Electrochromic Mirrors
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Bose Speaker System
- Power Door Locks
- Power Windows
- Anti-Brake Lock System (ABS)
- And so much more!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.