2004 Chevrolet Corvette

17,681 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 *Headers, Cammed, Exhaust, Suspension*

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 *Headers, Cammed, Exhaust, Suspension*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

17,681KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082802
  • Stock #: RC1323
  • VIN: 1G1YY12S945111454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 17,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low KM, manual, 5.7L V8 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This vehicle is packed with 405 horse power and performance along with a luxury feature set. This Corvette includes the memory package, leather seats and Bose speaker system. This is a vehicle you do not want to miss out on!

The 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Hardtop Manual Drive is loaded with features including...

*Headers*

*Cammed*

*Exhaust* *Suspension*
  • Z06 Interior
  • 5.7L V8 Engine
  • Memory Package
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Dual-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Electrochromic Mirrors
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Bose Speaker System
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Windows
  • Anti-Brake Lock System (ABS)
  • And so much more!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

