<div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 2LZ, a pinnacle of automotive engineering and performance, now available at Munro Motors. This Corvette Z06 isn't just a car; it's a symphony of power, precision, and luxury, meticulously crafted to ignite your passion for driving like never before.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Dressed in a mesmerizing Arctic White exterior, this Corvette Z06 commands attention with its sleek lines and aggressive stance. Paired with striking Adrenaline Red seats featuring sumptuous Alcantara inserts and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, the interior exudes a level of sophistication and sportiness that is sure to captivate enthusiasts and casual observers alike.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>But the true essence of the 2019 Corvette Z06 lies beneath its stunning exterior. Equipped with a heart-pounding 650-horsepower V8 6.2-liter supercharged motor, paired with an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission, this Corvette Z06 delivers breathtaking acceleration and exhilarating performance at every twist and turn.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Enhanced with exposed carbon fiber side skirts, front splitter, and stage 2 rear spoiler, this Corvette Z06 is engineered for aerodynamic excellence, ensuring maximum downforce and stability at any speed. Plus, with an exposed carbon fiber removable roof panel and gloss black wheels, this Corvette Z06 exudes a level of exclusivity and style that is truly unmatched.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Step inside the cockpit, and you'll find yourself surrounded by luxury and innovation. From the 10-speaker Bose stereo to the GPS navigation and performance data recorder, every aspect of the Corvette Z06's interior is designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the road.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>With features like heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a heads-up display, every drive becomes a comfortable and immersive experience. And with NPP exhaust, this Corvette Z06 offers a symphony of exhilarating engine sounds that will awaken your senses and elevate your driving experience to new heights.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history. Visit Munro Motors today and see this 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe 2LZ for yourself. With its breathtaking performance, striking design, and luxurious features, this iconic sports car is sure to leave a lasting impression wherever you go.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> CarFax:</span> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HAFkvQZj5NZUXzH9EiGHufjzQU+87+X9</div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Yes we take trade in vehicles. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 style=color:rgb( 160 , 0 , 20 ) rel=nofollow>click here</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Email: sales@munromotors.com </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> Delivery is available. Ask for details </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )> </span></div>

11,315 KM

$119,988

+ tax & licensing
Coupe Z06 2LZ

Coupe Z06 2LZ

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$119,988

+ taxes & licensing

11,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YS2D6XK5602734

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 602734
  • Mileage 11,315 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159

$119,988

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Corvette