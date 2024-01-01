Menu
2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
28,000 KMS
Bianco Avus
Stock # 7263

The 360 Challenge Stradale is the godfather of the lightweight Ferrari special examples. Preceding the likes of the Pista, Speciale and Scuderia, the Challenge Stradale is widely regarded as the purest version of them all…a proper race car for the street, and not the other way around. This car is an event every time you get in for a drive.

This example is presented in the extremely rare Bianco Avus (white) with the Red/Black Alcantara interior, sporting the clean, no-stripe look. Originally specified with Scuderia Shields and Black Calipers and the standard Massive Carbon Ceramic brakes. The Challenge Stradale speaks for itself…if you know, you know.

The car has recently been inspected, fit with brand new tires and will come with a full, no expense spared service for its new owner.

Originally delivered in Europe and currently presented with under 28,000 Kilometres from new. Ready for everything from Cars & Coffee meets to track days this summer. Don't sleep on this one!

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

2004 Ferrari 360

28,000 KM

$399,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Ferrari 360

Challenge Stradale

2004 Ferrari 360

Challenge Stradale

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
28,000 KMS
Bianco Avus
Stock # 7263

The 360 Challenge Stradale is the godfather of the lightweight Ferrari special examples. Preceding the likes of the Pista, Speciale and Scuderia, the Challenge Stradale is widely regarded as the purest version of them all…a proper race car for the street, and not the other way around. This car is an event every time you get in for a drive.

This example is presented in the extremely rare Bianco Avus (white) with the Red/Black Alcantara interior, sporting the clean, no-stripe look. Originally specified with Scuderia Shields and Black Calipers and the standard Massive Carbon Ceramic brakes. The Challenge Stradale speaks for itself…if you know, you know.

The car has recently been inspected, fit with brand new tires and will come with a full, no expense spared service for its new owner.

Originally delivered in Europe and currently presented with under 28,000 Kilometres from new. Ready for everything from Cars & Coffee meets to track days this summer. Don’t sleep on this one!

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$399,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2004 Ferrari 360