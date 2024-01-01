$399,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2004 Ferrari 360
Challenge Stradale
2004 Ferrari 360
Challenge Stradale
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$399,900
+ taxes & licensing
28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 28,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
28,000 KMS
Bianco Avus
Stock # 7263
The 360 Challenge Stradale is the godfather of the lightweight Ferrari special examples. Preceding the likes of the Pista, Speciale and Scuderia, the Challenge Stradale is widely regarded as the purest version of them all…a proper race car for the street, and not the other way around. This car is an event every time you get in for a drive.
This example is presented in the extremely rare Bianco Avus (white) with the Red/Black Alcantara interior, sporting the clean, no-stripe look. Originally specified with Scuderia Shields and Black Calipers and the standard Massive Carbon Ceramic brakes. The Challenge Stradale speaks for itself…if you know, you know.
The car has recently been inspected, fit with brand new tires and will come with a full, no expense spared service for its new owner.
Originally delivered in Europe and currently presented with under 28,000 Kilometres from new. Ready for everything from Cars & Coffee meets to track days this summer. Don’t sleep on this one!
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
28,000 KMS
Bianco Avus
Stock # 7263
The 360 Challenge Stradale is the godfather of the lightweight Ferrari special examples. Preceding the likes of the Pista, Speciale and Scuderia, the Challenge Stradale is widely regarded as the purest version of them all…a proper race car for the street, and not the other way around. This car is an event every time you get in for a drive.
This example is presented in the extremely rare Bianco Avus (white) with the Red/Black Alcantara interior, sporting the clean, no-stripe look. Originally specified with Scuderia Shields and Black Calipers and the standard Massive Carbon Ceramic brakes. The Challenge Stradale speaks for itself…if you know, you know.
The car has recently been inspected, fit with brand new tires and will come with a full, no expense spared service for its new owner.
Originally delivered in Europe and currently presented with under 28,000 Kilometres from new. Ready for everything from Cars & Coffee meets to track days this summer. Don’t sleep on this one!
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FIORANO 21,000 KM $224,900 + tax & lic
2011 Porsche 911 GTS 34,000 KM $144,900 + tax & lic
2005 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Sport 67,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$399,900
+ taxes & licensing
Winding Road Motorcars
604-764-7225
2004 Ferrari 360