2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
E-Gear
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9707467
- Stock #: 0818
- VIN: ZHWGE11SX4LA00818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Lamborghini Gallardo comes to us in excellent condition with just over 17,000 kilometres. Sporting a Bianco Cyngus White exterior paired with a Rosso Centaurus leather interior, this Italian sports car has just the right amount of flare. Coming with standard equipment such as power windows, locks and A/C and added chrome rims.
Powering this Bull is a 5.0L V10 DOHC 40 valve producing 493 Horsepower and 376 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to all 4-wheels via an E-Gear semi-automatic transmission.
Originally delivered in Japan, this Lamborghini has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. This example has recently benefited from a fresh service including brand new tires and needs nothing but a new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
