2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

17,000 KM

$139,900

+ tax & licensing
Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

E-Gear

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9707467
  • Stock #: 0818
  • VIN: ZHWGE11SX4LA00818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
17,000 Kms
White
Stock#0818

This Lamborghini Gallardo comes to us in excellent condition with just over 17,000 kilometres. Sporting a Bianco Cyngus White exterior paired with a Rosso Centaurus leather interior, this Italian sports car has just the right amount of flare. Coming with standard equipment such as power windows, locks and A/C and added chrome rims.

Powering this Bull is a 5.0L V10 DOHC 40 valve producing 493 Horsepower and 376 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to all 4-wheels via an E-Gear semi-automatic transmission.

Originally delivered in Japan, this Lamborghini has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market. This example has recently benefited from a fresh service including brand new tires and needs nothing but a new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

